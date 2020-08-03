Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,102 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

