FuzeX Market Capitalization Achieves $488,488.88 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $488,488.88 and approximately $3,936.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Cobinhood, Allbit and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.84 or 0.02039926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00194665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000941 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00110743 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Token Store, Coinbe, HitBTC and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

