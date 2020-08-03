Gables Capital Management Inc. Invests $962,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,445,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

