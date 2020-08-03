Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

