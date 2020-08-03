GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

GLOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 211.7% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 104,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.29. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

