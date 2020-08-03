Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $514,474.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $169,550.88. Insiders sold 683,443 shares of company stock worth $45,650,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. 281,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.61 and a beta of 0.94. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.1495 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

