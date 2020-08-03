Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 301 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.