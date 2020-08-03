Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,887 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,990. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

