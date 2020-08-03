Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

RMT traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,850. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.