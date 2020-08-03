Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 340.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,439,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 762,487 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $54.88. 802,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

