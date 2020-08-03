Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

