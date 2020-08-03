Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 4.7% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

