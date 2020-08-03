Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 41,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

