Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $581,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

