Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 360,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

