Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,869.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 760,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,927,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.