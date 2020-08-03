Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.44. 517,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

