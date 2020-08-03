Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $22,769,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 799,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,529. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $50.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.