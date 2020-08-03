Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 459.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,389,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,994 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 497,034 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

CM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.75. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,385. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.