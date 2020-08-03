Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 367,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,136. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

