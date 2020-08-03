Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,042 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

