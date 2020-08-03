Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 59.3% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 93,454 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,420.

AUB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

