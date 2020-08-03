Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anthem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,949,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,665,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,097. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.