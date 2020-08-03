Grove Bank & Trust Buys 1,176 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Southern by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 477,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,150 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $54.01. 203,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,883. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

