Grove Bank & Trust Buys 2,476 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 302,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

