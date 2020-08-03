Grove Bank & Trust Buys 55,248 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $59.47. 6,616,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

