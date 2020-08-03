Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.92. 1,001,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,792. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

