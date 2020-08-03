Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 402,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.