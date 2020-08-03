Grove Bank & Trust Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

