Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

