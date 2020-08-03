Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 363,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 875,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702,108. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

