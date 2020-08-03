Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,557 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.51. 114,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $2,288,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.79.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.