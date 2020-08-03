Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,718 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 17.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3,253.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 194,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 188,634 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in BCE by 24.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. 20,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,683. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

