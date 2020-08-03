Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 40 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $16.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.00. The company had a trading volume of 464,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,590. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

