Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.45. 11,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

