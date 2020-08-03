Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.56. The stock had a trading volume of 97,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,757. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.