Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,526,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 321,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.01. 294,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

