Grove Bank & Trust Sells 22,095 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. 634,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

