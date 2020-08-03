Grove Bank & Trust Sells 3,129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,825,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.56. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,928. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

