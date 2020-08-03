Grove Bank & Trust Sells 370 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,497,000 after buying an additional 324,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 469,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

