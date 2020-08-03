Grove Bank & Trust Sells 4,093 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

