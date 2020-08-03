GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00004607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000385 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001833 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

