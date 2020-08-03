Heritage Financial Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 57.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.