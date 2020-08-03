Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after buying an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 359,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $153,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,081. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

