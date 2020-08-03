Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,887. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

