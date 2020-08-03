Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.
NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,887. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
