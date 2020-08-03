Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.21 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53. The stock has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

