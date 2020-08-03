Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWCC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,807. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston Wire & Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.