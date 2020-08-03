Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 301.67 ($3.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of HTG stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 179.30 ($2.21). The stock had a trading volume of 205,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.74 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 567 ($6.98).

In other Hunting news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.66), for a total value of £38,880 ($47,846.42).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

