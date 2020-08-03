Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Inogen worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after buying an additional 526,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 414,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

