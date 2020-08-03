Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $24.86. 3,064,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,955. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

